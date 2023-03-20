Enderby’s David Strain matched five of six numbers in a February Lotto 649 draw to win more than $88,000. (BCLC photo)

Enderby’s David Strain matched five of six numbers in a February Lotto 649 draw to win more than $88,000. (BCLC photo)

Lotto win a relief for Enderby resident

David Strain won more than $88,000 in Feburary Lotto 649 draw

David Strain can’t wait to share some of his newfound fortune of $88,533.20 with his family after discovering he matched 5/6+ numbers from the Feb. 22, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Enderby resident purchased and checked his ticket at Charlie’s Grocery on 32nd Avenue in Vernon and couldn’t believe it when he found out the good news.

“When I gave my ticket to the employee I was thinking it probably wasn’t real but I figured I’d wait and see,” Strain recalled. “I was pretty excited.”

Strain plans to pay down his mortgage with his prize and will gift some to his kids and grandchildren.

“I’m very pleased and excited to win. I’m trying to figure out the best way to handle it but it’s a big relief,” he said.

READ MORE: Oscars livestream raises $18k for North Okanagan Hospice Society

READ MORE: Most drivers in B.C. should keep winter tires on vehicles until April 30

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LotteryNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former North Okanagan motel movie set goes up in flames
Next story
Indigenous communities leading Canada’s clean energy boom

Just Posted

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)
‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

An international student was taken to hospital after being assaulted at a Kelowna bus stop on March. 17. (World Sikh Organization of Canada)
UPDATE: ‘Investigate attack on international student as a hate crime’: Kelowna Sikh community

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

Camper destroyed by flames. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
UPDATE: Fire destroys camper, spreads to homes in West Kelowna