The dog has been spotted multiple times around Trewhitt Road

A roaming and suspected lost dog has been seen multiple times Oyama over the past week.

A Facebook post with pictures and information on the dog was posted at around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Facebook comments suspect it could be a West Kelowna man’s lost dog.

