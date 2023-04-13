Lost and found: Revelstoke RCMP looking to reunite stolen skis with rightful owners

Local police have a number of skis and poles believed to have been stolen this season

Police in Revelstoke are hoping to return skiing equipment to its rightful owner after a recent ski rack theft.

A resident was driving down Highway 1 near Revelstoke when they noticed something suspicious in the ditch. After closer inspection, they found a pile of abandoned skis and poles with no owners in sight.

The individual who found the skis and poles brought them to the Revelstoke RCMP. Police then linked the items to a recently reported theft from the ski racks at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, the makes of the skis and poles include Rossignol, Salomon, Icelantic, Leki, Dynastar and Kerma.

“If your skis or poles were stolen this season and not reported to the police, we may have them,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds in a press release.

Anyone who may have been the victim of ski theft at the resort this season should contact the Revelstoke RCMP at (250) 837-5255 and ask to speak to Cst. Chris Fischer.

If the skis do belong to you, be prepared to identify the serial number, model, colour or any identifying characteristics of the items to confirm the property belongs to you.

