Update: Glenfir wildfire holds at 100 hectares

The Naramata Fire Department is on night shift.

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

The Glenfir Road wildfire near Naramata is classified as being held Tuesday evening.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the fire is holding at 100 hectares.

Wildfire crews continue to patrol the area and extinguish hot spots, while the Naramata Fire Department is on night shift.

—-

ORIGINAL:

A lookout on high ground helped BC Wildfire Service be more efficient on their attack of the Glenfir wildfire located near Naramata.

BC Wildfire Service said the lookout, equipped with binoculars, was able to guide firefighters to visible smoke reducing the time it would take to find it on foot.

Related: Wildfire crews mop up hotspots at Okanagan Mountain Park fire

On Tuesday, crews will be patrolling the entire perimeter of the wildfire extinguishing any remaining hot spots. Fire equipment is expected to being to be demobilized on the lower slopes of the wildfire.

Related: Tourism business slow during wildfire season

Some southerly shifting is being forecasted as firefighters could see gusty conditions. BC Wildfire Service said hot conditions still pose a challenge with temperatures reached mid 40 C in certain areas yesterday. Today there is a 20 per cent risk of an afternoon thunderstorm.

The wildfire is held at 100 hectares.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control
Next story
Update: Mount Eneas fire near Peachland holding at 1,793 hectares

Just Posted

Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Members of Lake Country council have yet to announce if they’re seeking re-election

Council is divided on who will run for the next civic election

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read