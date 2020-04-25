Looking to psychics during the unprecedented times of COVID-19

When one’s life is at a crossroads or questions surrounding the future are uncertain, reaching out to a psychic may not seem that uncommon.

During the unprecedented times of COVID-19, many are wondering when life will regain some normalcy and what that will look like. Asking a psychic for their predictions on the future doesn’t seem to be that far-fetched for those seeking guidance at this time.

Heather Zais, a Kelowna resident, says she has been a psychic since birth. At the age of 11, she recalls having a vision of her future that covered the next two decades of her life.

For the last 30 years, Zais has made annual predictions on the year ahead, using her psychic ability to provide a guide for the future. On Jan. 3, the Kelowna astrologer made her predictions for the year of the rat, which began on Jan. 25. The rat is the sign of Chinese astrology, marking the beginning of a new 12-year cycle.

Regardless of if you are a skeptic or a believer, Zais made several global predictions that have come to fruition. She predicted there will be a heightened focus on water, food, housing, work, and security – all of which are at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zais, the year of the rat is full of surprises and she encourages people to pay attention to finances, investing and securing on all levels.

“Money that comes easily should be diverted into something more secure as a buffer against leaner times,” Zais said in an interview with the Kelowna Capital News. “The 1930s could be brought up as a point of comparison.”

Since the pandemic forced people to self-isolate, Zais claims she hasn’t seen an increase in clients, however, those who do seek her out have questions regarding COVID-19.

“Most people are concerned with what will happen after (COVID-19),” she said.

“They are more concerned with what’s coming after that because I have told people ‘this is not a long-term thing and we will get past this’. Usually, a reading will cover the next two years ahead and (the virus) is not part of it.”

Zais is positive about what the future will look like after restrictions surrounding COVID-19 are lifted.

“I think even in the coming months we will see things lighten up. It won’t be a long-term problem. It’s just the feeling I have,” she said. “People do have to be cautious, but don’t be afraid. Fear knocks the immune system down and gives the virus a place to take hold of.”

She said she makes her predictions by combining many elements. Zais claims to be able to be a clairvoyant, telepath and even to have x-ray vision. As for her world predictions, she looks to the stars, tarot cards and moon cycles to form answers.

Zais acknowledges there are many skeptics, but for good reason. She said that fake psychics distort the honest work that people like her do. She encourages people to be skeptical but to experience a reading for themselves before drawing their conclusions.

“All I can say is check it out,” she continued.

“Everybody believes so many different things in the world but you have to have a personal experience for yourself. Because there are so many charlatans in the business I advise people to be skeptical.”

