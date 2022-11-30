There is a high risk of overdose or fatal overdose. (Interior Health)

Look out for white, light pink powder: Drug alert in Kelowna and Vernon

DOWN contains high levels of fentanyl and depressant drugs

Interior Health (IH) has issued a drug alert for Kelowna and Vernon.

A white, light pink powder sold as DOWN has tested positive for high concentrations of fentanyl and bromazolam, a very strong benzodiazepine. Both are higher than average according to the health agency.

There is a high risk of overdose or fatal overdose, and when mixed with alcohol, DOWN can be especially dangerous.

IH suggests focusing on breathing if naloxone does not appear to resolve overdose symptoms.

IH drug check services are available at the following locations:

Kelowna

  • Living Positive Resource Centre, 255 Lawrence Ave, Thursdays, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.;
  • Kandu, call 204-872-7404;
  • Outreach Urban Health Centre, 1649 Pandosy St., seven days a week, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.;
  • The Bridge Outreach Overdose Prevention and Harm Reduction, 760 Hwy 33, seven days a week, 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.;
  • UBCO Harm Reduction Program, call 250-864-1431;
  • Mental Health and Substance Use, 505 Doyle Ave, 8:30 a.m. – 4:40 p.m.

Vernon

  • Cammy LaFleur Street Outreach Program, 2800 33rd St., Vernon, Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;
  • Vernon Urgent and Primary Care, 3105 28th Ave., Vernon, seven days a week, 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Drugs

