John Prpich of Port Alberni, left, and his friend David Dubbin of Nanaimo are celebrating after splitting nearly $20 million after winning a 6/49 lottery draw in November. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

John Prpich of Port Alberni grew up playing hockey with David Dubbin from Nanaimo

  • Nov. 30, 2018 1:15 p.m.
  • News

A Port Alberni man and a longtime friend from Nanaimo are sharing a $20 million lottery pot this week.

John Prpich from Port Alberni and David Dubbin from Nanaimo are childhood friends who grew up playing hockey together. They have been buying lottery tickets together for more than 30 years. Today, they are B.C.’s newest multi-millionaires after matching all six numbers to win the $19.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot from the November 28, 2018 draw.

The pair is still in disbelief after winning such a life-changing prize.

“I was in the bathroom and my wife was on the computer and said someone in Nanaimo won,” Dubbin said. “I looked at my wife and asked if I was dreaming.” As soon as he knew what was going on he quickly called Prpich. “I thought there is no way John is going to believe this phone call.”

“At first I was like – it’s 5:30 in the morning! And then all I thought was ‘what an honest friend,’” added Prpich. “I was just glad to tell my kids. Now my kids are going to be okay.”

The massive win will come with all the dreamy attachments, including new houses and cars and, of course, traveling the world. “I’ve always wanted to go to Thailand,” said Dubbin, who’s an avid golfer. “I hear the golf courses there are fantastic. And now we can fly first class.”

Added Prpich, “My wife loves to travel and I want to go back to Australia.”

The win is perfect timing for Dubbin, who was planning to retire in January 2019 and Prpich, who says he might go into work a few more times “just for bragging rights,” before he calls it quits.

The 7-Eleven on Bowen Road in Nanaimo sold the winning ticket.

