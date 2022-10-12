Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray (l) Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas. (Capital News file photo)

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray (l) Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas. (Capital News file photo)

Longtime Okanagan MP dropped from federal shadow cabinet, another reappointed

Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas had been a ministry critic for the last seven years

Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has been shut out of the Conservative shadow cabinet.

His name does not appear on the list of shadow, or associate shadow ministers, released by the party. Albas had been a federal ministry critic for the past seven years. He was given the high-profile finance critic role, under former leader Erin O’Toole, earlier this year.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP, Tracy Gray has been re-appointed to the shadow cabinet, as critic for Employment, Future Workforce Development, and Disability Inclusion.

“I’m thankful for the confidence placed in me by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to take on this critical economic role – holding the government to account and having common sense solutions on how people can keep more of their paychecks, support persons with disabilities, and deal with labour shortages in many sectors,” she said.

Gray has served in the shadow cabinet since she was first elected in 2019, most recently as the Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth.

“This new role is vitally important to Kelowna-Lake Country and the Okanagan, where we continue to face a severe labour shortage, whether for our farms, tourism operators, manufacturers, or small businesses – this crisis is something I hear about every day, in every sector,” she added.

Gray has also served as critic of interprovincial trade, for export promotion and international trade.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
federal governmentFederal PoliticsParliament

