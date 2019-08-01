Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

WARNING: Graphic image below.

A long-time newspaper delivery man is recovering in hospital, after being attacked by a stranger while waiting to begin his morning paper route in the Comox Valley.

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning. According to RCMP, he was inside his parked vehicle in downtown Comox at about 4:15 a.m. when he was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked him for a cigarette.

When Bob told the man he did not have any, the man assaulted him with what appeared to be a machete, police said.

Friends who have since started a GoFundMe for Bob said he received multiple slashes to his face, and was rushed to hospital for surgery. The page had raised more than $9,000 in just 12 hours, as of Thursday morning.

“He has multiple other wounds from fighting off his attacker,” the fundraising page reads. “It’s absolutely unreal that a human being could do this to another.”

Raymond Corbett, a friend of Bobs who visited him in the hospital Wednesday morning, shared a photo of Bob’s injuries to Facebook, in hopes that the assailant is found by police.

I’m almost speechless, but have to share,” Corbett said. “This is the closest person I have to a grandfather we call him grampa [sic] Bob.”

According to Corbett, Bob and his late partner has delivered local papers in the area for years.

“My heart is broken thinking someone could do such a thing to another human person,” Corbett said on his Facebook page. “Please share this I want this person caught he is in his 20’s riding a bike that’s all I know as of now. There were other people around that seen this individual before this happened .”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession
Next story
Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Just Posted

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Kelowna Falcons sunk again in game two of series

The Falcons are on the final stretch of the season

Jay Leno is coming to West Kelowna for a one-night-only show

Jay Leno is widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business”

West Kelowna White Spot vandalized

The vandalists smashed windows and platers overnight

Justin Trudeau seeks to highlight climate policy in visit to Canada’s Far North

The country now has protection measures in place for almost 14 per cent of Canada’s marine and coastal areas

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Police say suspect is a South Asian female with a heavy build, wearing a dark yellow tank top

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

The man, who has only been identified by family as Bob, was attacked early Wednesday morning

Most Read