Long-time Hedley fan weighs in on concert

UBC Okanagan student Davis Wiggs has been a fan of Hedley’s music for 13 years.

The recent allegations against the band for sexual misconduct didn’t deter him from attending the musicians’ final concert in Kelowna last night, before the band’s indefinite hiatus.

“I feel like they went out all last night, and there were a lot more people in Prospera than I expected,” he said.

According to Prospera Place, about 3,000 tickets were sold for the performance. The venue can hold more than 5,000 people.

Wiggs has been to five of Hedley’s concerts. During the last concert at Prospera Place, he said the band played to a full house.

He expected a smaller turnout with the allegations, but believes “(singer Jacob Hoggard) is not guilty until proven and that’s how I felt going into the concert.”

“If it was true I don’t think I would have gone.”

He said during a slower song, Hoggard became quite emotional and overall the concert went well.

“I still have ringing in my ears,” said Wiggs.

