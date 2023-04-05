South Perimeter was identified in the City’s 1995 Official Community Plan, 30-year Road Network Plan, and 2030 Infrastructure Plan. (Photo/City of Kelowna video)

Long-awaited third link to Kelowna’s Upper Mission finally open

South Perimeter Way connects the south end of Gordon Drive to the new Stewart Road West

It has been part of the city’s plan for nearly 30 years, and now South Perimeter Way is finally finished and open to traffic and pedestrians.

The road connects the south end of Gordon Drive to the new Stewart Road West.

“The long-awaited opening of South Perimeter provides a third link in and out of the Upper Mission, improved access for emergency services, and better transportation connections for the proposed commercial development in the Ponds neighbourhood, as well as for the recently constructed Canyon Falls Middle School,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “With one of council priorities being improving traffic flow and capacity on major road networks, this addition to our network comes at the perfect time.”

South Perimeter Way has paved shoulders for walking and biking, and a separated gravel multi-use pathway connecting to the Bellevue Creek Greenway and Canyon Falls Park.

“The completion of South Perimeter is a great example of the city working with the development community to enable this infrastructure to advance sooner than planned,” said Dyas. “We thank Ponds Ventures for financing the $9.2 million construction that will be compensated from Development Cost Charges (DCC) and ultimately saving residents more than $1 million in the taxation assist standard for DCC projects.”

A number of downstream improvements have already been completed, including at the intersection of Stewart and Saucier roads. Additional improvements to Bedford and Dehart Roads will be considered once there is a better understanding of traffic volumes along the new route.

South Perimeter was identified in the City’s 1995 Official Community Plan, 30-year Road Network Plan, and 2030 Infrastructure Plan and was built in partnership with Arthon.

The name maintains consistency in the area and for potential future connections.

Pop-up banner image