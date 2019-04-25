Long awaited Kelowna murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

After multiple delays, the trial of Steven Randy Pirko is scheduled to begin April 29.

Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder of Christopher Ausman on Nov. 19, 2018, nearly three years after Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33 in January 2014.

Pirko’s defence lawyer appeared in supreme court in Kelowna on behalf of Pirko Thursday for the preliminary trial.

READ MORE: Arrest made in 2014 Kelowna murder

Jurors are expected to be selected Monday and the trial is estimated to last four to six weeks.

READ MORE: Kelowna murder trial scheduled for later this month

