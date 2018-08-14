The final phase of the long-awaited John Hindle Drive in Kelowna is nearing completion. —Image: Facebook

Long-awaited John Hindle Drive in Kelowna just weeks away from completion

Ministry of Transportation says it plans to have the road open before the start of the school year

Completion of one of Kelowna’s most anticipated roads is just weeks away.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, completion of the third and final phase of the John Hindle Drive project, a road that will connect Glenmore Road to the Highway 97 at the UBC Okanagan campus and near Kelowna’s airport, is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

“The contractor is on track to have the majority of the work completed before the start of the school year (Sept. 4), and we anticipate that only minor work off the roadway will be remaining,” said the ministry Tuesday.

“That’s fantastic news,” said Mayor Colin Basran, saying he anticipates completion of the road will change traffic patterns in the city as it will open a new route to both the university and the airport, as well as relieve traffic pressure on a number of roads, including Highway 97 and Sexsmith.

“I think it will really help at several (traffic) pinch points,” said Basran, who noted the city has already approved transit changes to take advantage of the new road once it opens.

The mayor said like many others in the community he would have liked to have seen construction of John Hindle Drive completed sooner, but he’s happy it’s finally in sight.

The road has been a top transportation priority for the city for many years but repeated delays saw construction put off several times. The province built the existing flyover across Highway 97 at the entrance to the university in 2007, which is now considered the first phase of the John Hindle Drive project. Since then, the city built the first stretch of JHD connecting Glenmore Road to the entrance to the Glenmore Landfill.

The soon-to-be completed 1.8 kilometre stretch from the landfill entrance to Alumni Avenue near UBCO is costing $12 million. In addition to the road itself, a new traffic signal and intersection at Upper Campus Way and Academy Way is included, and the city is building a a 2.8-kilometre multi-use pathway from Glenmore Road to Hollywood Road for cyclists.

As part of its agreement to provide two-thirds of the cost of the final phase, the province insisted on building it. The road will be turned over the city once it is complete and will become a city road.

“The John Hindle Drive extension will make it easier for people to safely move throughout the northern part of the city and access the UBCO campus,” said the ministry.

Most Read