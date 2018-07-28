Robyn Smiley of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings sent in these pics of the orca seen in the Royston area Thursday afternoon.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

  • Jul. 28, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Jolene Rudisuela

Black Press

The orca spotted swimming alone near the Comox Marina on Vancouver Island since Monday afternoon has been exhibiting unusual behaviour, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

DFO killer whale researcher, Jared Towers, says transient killer whales can travel over 100 miles a day, so it is particularly strange that this orca continues to swim back and forth inside the marina.

READ MORE: Orca spotted Tuesday morning near the Comox marina

“They usually stay in one area until they’re finished feeding,” said Towers. “Sometimes that can be five minutes and sometimes that can be several hours and otherwise, they’re typically moving – on the go in one direction or another.”

He added that the Comox harbour has a lot of sand and sometimes that can make it harder for killer whales to navigate.

“He might just not be able to find his way out so far,” said Towers. “He certainly should be able to if he got himself in there, but we’ll see if he finds his way out.”

Though he said the orca has not shown any obvious signs of trauma or poor health, the DFO will continue to monitor it.

Prior to arriving in the harbour, the 27-year-old orca, known at T073B, was monitored swimming by the Gulf Islands with a group of killer whales. On Sunday, July 22, he split off from the group and arrived in the Comox marina around 4 p.m. the following day.

Ken Balcomb, founder and senior scientist with the Centre for Whale Research, said this type of orca used to be infrequent in the area but that has since changed.

“Since the seal population has done so well, they’re in the Georgia Straight, Comox area almost every day,” he said. “They’ll be in small groups and sometimes individual.”

Peter Hamilton with Lifeforce Ocean Friends snapped some photos of the orca earlier in the week, from his boat, but said he was dismayed to see other boaters disrespecting and harassing the orca by getting too close. Hamilton said he has filed an official complaint to the DFO.

“This orca is being constantly harassed by boaters. The orca can be safely watched from the boardwalk. We must reduce boat traffic that could result in severe injuries. All boaters, including sailboats and kayakers, must stay 200 metres from Orcas.”

The recently updated Marine Mammal Regulations guidelines can be viewed at www.SeeABlowGoSlow.org

 

Robyn Smiley of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings sent in these pics of the orca seen in the Royston area Thursday afternoon.

Previous story
Serious collision closes Highway 1 in Lower Mainland for hours
Next story
Kelowna woman watches ‘black smoke billowing’ as crews fight wildfire

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire say yesterday’s growth was anticipated

Update 9:23 a.m. The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues… Continue reading

Smoky skies and hot weather warning for Okanagan region

A smoky skies bulletin remains in the region as well as a heat warning for some areas

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Sustained heat causing lots of smoke from Mount Eneas wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews are monitoring the situation and the patches reigniting are contained

Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Most Read