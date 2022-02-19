Lombardy Park to get new protective netting next week

The Okanagan Rail Trail between Gordon and Clifton will be closed for a week

Lombardy Park is getting some fly ball protection.

Starting on Tuesday, Feb 22, the City of Kelowna will be starting construction to install protective netting around Lombardy Park.

“An increased frequency of fly balls being hit outside of the park is presenting hazards to both Okanagan Rail Trail users and traffic travelling on Clement Ave.,” said Amy Nyhof, Landscape Design Technician for the City of Kelowna.

“The installation of a protective netting system will prevent this from continuing.”

Because of the construction, the Okanagan Rail Trail between Gordon Drive and Clifton Road will be closed for approximately a week.

A detour from Gordon Drive to Wilson Avenue will be available.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets secure 3-2 win in Prince George

READ MORE: Kelowna’s health-care workers can ski their stressors away

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna