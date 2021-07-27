A semi-trailer lies upside down after spilling its load on Highway 3, east of Midway, Tuesday, July 27. Photo: Submitted

Logging truck rolls over on Highway 3, near Village of Midway

No injuries have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon

Highway 3 is open to alternating traffic between Greenwood and Midway after a semi-tractor-trailer flipped over Tuesday morning, July 27.

Midway RCMP Cpl. Phil Peters said the truck spilled its load of lumber onto the highway at around 10 a.m., near the intersection of Norwegian Creek Road.

The semi was traveling westbound when Peters said it came upon a bend in the road immediately before the incident. An oncoming pickup truck then drove off the highway in order to avoid a collision, he added.

The male driver of the pickup was alone when his truck rolled around 50 feet down a roadside embankment, according to Mike Daloise, Chief of Midway Fire and Rescue (MFR). BC Ambulance paramedics have taken the pickup driver to Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital, where Daloise said he will undergo observation for apparently minor injuries. The semi driver also suffered minor injuries.

There was no fire after the incident, according to on-scene firefighters from MFR and Greenwood. Firefighters are meanwhile cleaning up a small diesel leak from the semi-trailer, Daloise said.

Midway RCMP are investigating the collision with the help of Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement officers, Peppler said.

Details had been slow to emerge because cell reception is very poor in the area.

 

