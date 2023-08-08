BC Wildfire Service map

Locals help battle new Westside wildfire near Vernon

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew attending

A fire sparked in the North Westside was quickly doused by residents in the area.

The .05 hectare Bouleau Creek blaze was discovered by BC Wildfire Service Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and it is listed as out of control.

But residents say the fire has been put out by locals.

BC Wildfire Service did not have any information regarding local involvement but said an initial attack crew was attending.

The blaze is in the hills near Whiteman Creek, behind Sugarloaf Mountain.

READ MORE: 3 lightning-caused fires sparked east of Lake Country

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Reynolds named to Order of B.C.
Next story
Staff working behind the scenes of Canada’s fire fight essential to battle

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP arrested a man over the long weekend after allegedly operating a boat while intoxicated, and crashing into a moored boat. (Photo contributed)
Alcohol suspected in boat crash on Okanagan Lake

Mamas for Mamas is calling upon individuals and groups from the development, real estate, and construction sectors to support the campaign and be a part of creating lasting change for families in need. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna non-profit takes stand against invisible homelessness

Kelowna is the sixth most expensive place in Canada for poutine. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna paying pretty price for poutine

Carr's Landing Art Tour wraps up 19th season. (District of Lake Country)
Touring art in Carr’s Landing