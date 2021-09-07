Local state of emergency in Central Okanagan lifted for White Rock Lake wildfire

Smoke may continue to be seen from the White Rock Lake wildfire, but it is now considered under control. (Contributed)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has rescinded the last remaining evacuation alerts in the area as crews gain control of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The RDCO has rescinded the state of local emergency for the area, which has been in place since July 30. The only other state of local emergency that was in place for a length of time was for flood response and recovery in the area in 2017.

“Our hearts go out to the North Westside communities as they begin the road to recovery from the longest wildfire-related evacuation in our regional district’s history,” RDCO chair Gail Given said.

“We know what a trying and emotional summer this has been for property owners, and we will work with them and the various service providers, provincial ministries, utilities and other agencies in the days and weeks ahead to restore the community.”

Now that residents can come back to their properties, they can start working with their insurance agencies so they can work on remaining hazards and begin the recovery, mitigation and rebuilding process.

For residents who have a do not consume notice on the Killiney Water System, a self-serve water filling station has been set up at the corner of Westside and Firwood Roads. RDCO said this water is from the Upper Fintry Water System, which is under a water quality advisory.

If you need your fridge and freezer picked up, you can call 1-855-238-9350 to schedule curbside pick-up, which will be available until Sept. 14.

Residents who need extra help with clean up (removing hazards like trees) can call 1-866-628-6565. The North Westside transfer station will be open every day from 8 a.m. to noon, so residents of wildfire-affected properties can bring unlimited household waste.

“The North Westside Transfer Station can receive bagged garbage and non-burnt yard waste. Hazardous materials, wildfire demolition waste, building materials, furniture and large appliances, and burnt vehicles cannot be accepted.”

Westside Road is now open to the public but some roads within the fire zone are only open to local traffic.

“The public is asked to respect homeowners’ privacy and avoid fire impacted areas as recovery is underway,” RDCO said.

More information on recovery from the White Rock Lake wildfire is available on the RDCO website.

