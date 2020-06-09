Local DJ reflects on 34 years spinning at Kelowna’s OK Corral

DJ will celebrate 34 years of playing the OK Corral in July

When it comes to a night out dancing in Kelowna, there are not many venues that have been able to keep the party going like the OK Corral Cabaret — and for good reason.

If you’re a regular at Corral you’ve probably noticed the music is always loud, fun, and full of energy. But, that’s no coincidence. The Corral has used the same DJ night after night for longer than most of its guests have been alive.

Darryl John, aptly titled by local club-goers as ‘DJ’ or ‘DJ Bonneau’ for both his initials and profession, has been spinning at the Corral for 34 years thanks to an introduction by his sister Sadie back in 1986.

“My sister, who’s sadly no longer with us, actually introduced me to the Corral,” said DJ.

“When she was younger she didn’t like the friends I was hanging out with and the things that I was doing. She said there was this new place in town she was going to and she knew I’d fave fun. The minute I walked through the door I was like ‘this is it’ and I never stopped going back.”

DJ plays a blend of classic country and classic rock, mixing in both the old and the new to keep all ages moving on the dancefloor.

“Partying is the most important thing to me, getting that dancefloor going and keeping it going from the minute I start playing until the time I walk out,” said DJ.

”That’s what I was taught when I was younger from one of the older owners. He said ‘your job is that dancefloor and you better make it happen’.”

The OK Corral is open Thursday to Saturday and features country music, line dancing, a mechanical bull and more. But, while DJ has been a part of some epic parties over the years, he said one night stands out in particular.

“In all the years that I’ve been there, one night stands out for me the most and that was the night we had Granger Smith,” said DJ recalling the country artist’s 2018 show at the Corral.

“It was probably the best show I’ve ever seen there. He brought in an entire arena show concept. I got to open for him and I got to meet him and his band. It was just amazing. It was the highlight of my career at the OK Corral.”

DJ said he considers the Corral to be his second home, a family atmosphere that people of all ages come to have fun. His favourite songs to play are Fishing in the Dark by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Thunderstruck by ACDC.

Don’t miss your chance to see DJ spin the decks when he performs his Solid Country Show from Facebook Live every Saturday at 8 p.m.

