PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda (Presidents Choice photo)

Loblaw recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda due to glass risk

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The soda was sold nationally in 200 millilitre containers with a best before date of Sep. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

However, it says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the soda.

The CFIA adds that it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Anyone who purchased the soda is advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

– The Canadian Press

Loblaw

