Loaded gun discovered in Vernon RCMP traffic stop

An early morning traffic stop landed a prohibited driver in cuffs and seizure of a loaded gun.

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP member was patrolling in the 4300 block of 25th Avenue at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, May 31, when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic offence.

The driver was found to have an active driving ban. After arresting the driver without incident the officer continued his investigation, which led to the discovery and seizure of a fully-loaded .45 calibre handgun inside the vehicle.

“This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness proactive policing initiatives have on disrupting criminal activity,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

“This is an example of the great work being done by our officers on a daily basis and through their effort, we were able to take a loaded handgun off of our streets and out of our community.”

A 39-year-old man has been released from custody pending a future court appearance as the investigation continues.

