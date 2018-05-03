Llamas on the lam!

It’s certainly not uncommon in the BC Interior to see deer, moose, elk and even bears running along the side of a rural highway.

Only in Princeton, however, can you regularly get a glimpse of galloping llamas.

These naughty beasts – captured on the Princeton-Summerland Road recently – are accomplished escape artists. They live at an area resort and are well known to local Facebook group users. The typical post goes something like: “The llamas are loose again. Someone please come pick them up.”

