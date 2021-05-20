Live stream event launches Vernon author’s second book

Jenny Story will launch the second book of her trilogy Dysnomia – Home Lies in Your Heart on May 29

Former Vernon author Jenny Story, now of Vancouver, and her mom, fellow author Janet Walmsley, are hosting a live stream event to launch the second book in Story’s trilogy, Dysnomia – Home Lies in Your Heart on May 29. (Photo submitted)

Music, singing, dancing, baking, merchandise and book giveaways.

They will all be part of a fun live stream event Saturday, May 29, to officially launch Vernon author Jenny Story’s second book in her trilogy, Dysnomia — Home Lies In Your Heart.

The launch will start at 7 p.m. on Story’s mom Janet Walmsley’s YouTube channel, as well as Walmsley’s personal Facebook page and the Janet Walmsley/Jenny Story page on Facebook.

“You want an enjoyable way to spend your time on that date, we guarantee this is a winner for you,” said Walmsley.

There will also be a question-and-answer session with Story, who will read from both her books — her first book, Dysnomia Outcasts on a Distant Moon – is an award-winner, best seller which gained Story quite a following and fanbase.

A song she wrote for the first book will be premiered and sung by a very talented singer and musician friend of Walmsley.

The second book was published May 1.

Story will also share her personal story of how she got to where she is today.

A Clarence Fulton Secondary 2011 graduate, Story wrote her first Dysnomia book in 2015 and was honoured as a Book Excellence Award Finalist of 2019.

She is an alumna of the Vancouver Film School and was named Autism B.C.’s Self-Advocate of the Year in 2020.

She and her mom live in Vancouver.

