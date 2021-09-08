From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People's Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.

LIVE: North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosted event prior to election

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosts the North Okanagan-Shuswap federal candidates prior to the Sept. 20 election.

More than 100 residents logged in to view the all-candidates forum via Zoom, and streamed on YouTube.

There are five candidates running in the 2021 snap election: Liberal Shelley Desautels, Conservative candidate and incumbent MP Mel Arnold, NDP’s Ron Johnston, Green Party’s Andrea Gunner and People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing.

The next chance to hear from the candidates is Sept. 10, at a virtual forum on climate put on by Shuswap Climate Action and Vernon Climate Action Now. To register or learn more, the public is invited to go to the Shuswap Climate Action website. To submit questions, or gather more information, email: shuswap.climate@telus.net or climatevernon@gmail.com.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is also holding a virtual forum on Monday, Sept. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The deadline for submitting questions was midnight Sept. 6, but the public can still register to attend. More details are available on the chamber’s website at www.sachamber.bc.ca, by calling 250-832-6247 or by emailing admin@sachamber.bc.ca.

Advance voting takes place Sept. 10, 11, 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election dayis Monday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk about the greatest environmental threat

READ MORE: All candidates forums still on the way for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Federal Politics

Previous story
Mexican firefighters set to go home after helping battle Okanagan wildfires

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People's Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
LIVE: North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum

About a dozen people stopped to douse a grass fire that was sparked off Highway 6 near Cherryville Monday. (Cam Brooks photo)
Grass fire sparked in Cherryville snuffed by citizens

The new 240-litre sized trash cans in Vernon for automated pick-up have been getting mixed reviews to the point Vernon council voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 7, to purchase smaller bins which residents can request. (Contributed)
Vernon to purchase smaller garbage bins, available upon request

Vernon council will discuss an application for a new five-storey residential building to be situated in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Affordable housing application approved by Vernon council