Live! in Lake Country is back for summer

Music, kids events and family fun to hit the stage every Saturday

British Columbia’s Lion Bear Fox is the band District of Lake Country’s cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn is especially looking forward to this year, and the event is licensed. (Contributed)

Live! In Lake Country is back this summer kicking off Canada Day with performances by the Oot ‘n Oots, Lake Country School of Dance, Lake Country Big Band, J.S. Garcia band and the Dirt Road Kings.

The free open-air summer concert series is in its fourth year under the care of the District of Lake Country. But the event is a well-seasoned and traditional favourite of the community’s. Before the municipality took over the event, it was run by an Open Air Performance Society for almost 10 years.

The District of Lake Country’s cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn said he is most excited for featured artist Lion Bear Fox, a folk band from British Columbia.

“These guys,” Donn said. “I have had goosebumps only twice while listening to the bands and the vocals of these three guys…”

Lion Bear Fox has played in Lake Country before and Donn said those tickets were $30, so the opportunity for a free licensed show on July 27 is exciting.

“I think when you have kids running around with an amazing band and you have adults enjoying a drink or two,” Donn said. “It’s everything you want in an outdoor event.”

Parking is limited at the parks around town, so concert-goers are encouraged to carpool, walk or cycle. But, for those larger acts, additional special event parking will be clearly marked.

Live! in Lake Country focuses on putting a show on in each ward of the municipality, Donn said, and the toughest one to plan was Oyama.

In this unique show on July 20, attendees will be asked to park along the Rail Trail and walk, stroll or pedal their way to the new boat launch.

Along the way, four musical acts will keep people entertained.

Donn said the boat launch would be closed for a portion of the day.

Plenty of activities are scheduled to keep everyone entertained, including the young ones. Lake Country Gymnastics will have a few activities prepared or you can get a cool henna tattoo. If concertgoers are feeling a bit peckish, there will be a concession provided by Oyama Sun Blush, but remember to hit the bank first, as it is cash only.

A vendor village will be set up by the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the works of its members. The inaugural market place already has 15 vendors signed up.

Get ready to hear the vocal stylings of Sista B on July 13 and Fine Tuned on Aug. 10 at Swalwell Park, or Sabrina Weeks at Kopje Park on Aug. 17.

Featured shows also include the Alan Jackson Experience on July 20 and Rann Berry 80s Time Machine on Aug. 3.

A full schedule of events can be found on the district’s website.

