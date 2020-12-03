Santa, Gary Haupt out of costume, is putting together personalized videos for kids. (Submitted)

Live from the North Pole: Santa sending personalized greetings to Penticton kids

Santa is being safe this year

Have you been good this year?

Santa is being safe this year, and letting you know just how good you have been over video.

Gary Haupt, when he’s not getting ready to deliver presents around the world, saw how some other Santas were going towards online meet-and-greets, and felt that wasn’t right for him.

“I know a couple of other Santa’s in the business, and they’ve gone to virtual,” said Haupt.” I just could not visualize myself being happy doing that, so I went to this. You’re able to offer a personal message to somebody and the kids hear that and it means so much to them.”

Instead of a single quick meet-and-greet at a select time, Santa will be recording personalized videos for kids. So far he’s already had 20 families approach him for videos.

The personalized videos are $25, and a family member can send the child’s name, and important information like a pet name or other things Santa would know, and Haupt will build the video for the kid or kids.

“I encourage people, if there’s a special message, to let me know. Sometimes it’s about paying attention, sometimes it’s other family things,” said Haupt. “Some of it had to do with grandmas who had passed away this year.”

This isn’t the first time that Haupt has done videos, although he noted that technology had come quite a ways since then to make things better and easier.

“It was Windows 7 back then, and the space we used wasn’t very significant,” said Haupt.

READ MORE: Santa pays early visit to Penticton

Haupt has has a wide-reach with virtual interactions becoming a regular part of life.

“There’s one going to Mexico for a family there, I’ve had several from Vancouver for kids here,” said Haupt. “The net being what it is, anybody that sees the invitation can send me an email.”

Haupt is certain that even if this year isn’t the best, the children will be alright.

”We’ll be fine, the kids, we’ll do it up next year and have a great time, but this year is just what it is.”

To request a personalized Santa video email Haupt at hauptgw@gmail.com.

Check out an example of the personalized greetings below:

Most Read