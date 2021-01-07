Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)

Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

A West Kelowna business owner is urging other entrepreneurs to hold on to their security systems and insurance after a rash of shoplifting and finally, a store break-in.

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they have never experienced anything major in the store’s 15-year-history but that changed after an increase in shoplifting starting in the fall and finally a break-in on Dec. 9.

She said that around 5 a.m., she received from her security company, saying police were on scene as the store had been broken into and the alarms triggered.

O’Brien said because they had a good alarm system, the suspects were only able to take 70 pairs of panties and about 30 pieces of robes and other items. She said they also tried to go through the cash drawer but weren’t able to find much.

“It was quite a shock to come down here and see two police cruisers and the door basically ripped open,” she said.

“Uncannily, the items stolen were the same items and sizes that were being shoplifted earlier too.”

She said the break-in incident could have been worse if they didn’t have a good security system in place. O’Brien said she wants to share their story to encourage other small businesses in the area to hold on to their alarms and cameras.

“When things are tight, you look at your expenses and consider what you can cut. In difficult times, some businesses look at letting go of that insurance or letting go of that monitoring contract. But maybe keep that insurance policy in place.”

“But those are the very things that mitigated the situation for us and will help keep us open,” she said

O’Brien also added that despite the shoplifting and the break-in, she was encouraged by the community’s response after the incident.

“The incredible businesses locally that we needed to help us get secure and get us back up and running, they were behind us right away.”

“Yes, it was awful and it saddens me it happened but it also showed me what our community can do,” she said.

West Kelowna RCMP said they have conducted an investigation but have not identified any suspects yet.

READ: Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Public trail access, park coming to Vernon’s Adventure Bay
Next story
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)
Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Stolen 2001 Indian motorcycle, attempted fraud still need solving: Crime Stoppers

To date, the only public trail in the Adventure Bay development is known as the Tavistock Nature Trail, but the City of Vernon said Jan. 6, 2021, an agreement has been made to add in public trail access and park. (City of Vernon)
Public trail access, park coming to Vernon’s Adventure Bay

Adventure Bay trail access a contentious issue among trail users

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

The Lake Country Art Gallery starts the new year off with a members' exhibition Jan. 9-Feb. 20 called Made by Hand. (Pippa Dean-Veerman art)
Lake Country gallery puts handmade art on display

Made by Hand exhibition opens Jan. 9

KingFisher Boats donated Christmas hampers to local families in need, this year benefiting 11 families through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace including a Christmas Eve dinner and additional essentials for the house. (Contributed)
KingFisher casts Christmas cheer for Vernon families

11 Vernon families benefitted through the Archway Society for Domestic Peace

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
Northern B.C. MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)
Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This purple map from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported for all of 2020 in local health areas. Salmon Arm totalled 52 cases while Vernon’s total was 277. (BCCDC map)
Revelstoke, Vernon lead latest COVID-19 numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Salmon Arm’s reported cases increase by just four from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The were 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BC CDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

There were 205 cases recorded in Penticton throughout 2020

Most Read