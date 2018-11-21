Line-up set for 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships in Kelowna set

Eleven chefs from across the country have been selected for championships Feb. 1 and 2.

The line-up has been set for the 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships, to be held once again in Kelowna.

Regional competitions were recently held in eleven cities across the country leading up to the championships, to be held in February 1- 2.

The regional qualifiers—called Canada’s Great Kitchen Party—pitted between five and 10 regional chefs against each other. In each city, the winner won the opportunity to move on to the national competition.

The Canadian Culinary Championships competitors will spend the next two months training for the two-day event in Kelowna.

The 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships competitors include:

British Columbia—Takashi Ito – AURA waterfront restaurant + patio, Victoria

Edmonton—Davina Moraiko – RGE RD

Calgary—Dave Bohati – Murrieta’s

Saskatchewan—Christopher Hill – Taste Restaurant Group

Winnipeg—Jesse S. Friesen – The Merchant Kitchen

Toronto—Elia Herrera – Los Colibris

Ottawa/Gatineau—Yannick LaSalle – Restaurant Les Fougères, Chelsea, QC

Montreal—Jason Morris – Pastel

New Brunswick and PEI—Irwin MacKinnon – Papa Joe’s, Charlottetown, PEI

Nova Scotia—Thomas Carey – Fresh Twenty One, Dartmouth

Newfoundland—Katie Hayes – Bonavista Social Club, Bonavista Peninsula

“We are thrilled to announce this talented line-up of chefs who will be making their way to Kelowna in February,” said Lisa Pasin, co-founder of Canada’s Great Kitchen Party and the Canadian Culinary Championships.

“Nowhere else in the country will this kind of talent be brought together. Come and enjoy the best food in Canada and understand why each of them were seen as the best in their city”

Pasin said the championships are not for the faint of heart. The challenges are intense and gruelling with three competitions taking place in two days.

“The chefs are excited and passionate to compete against their peers, and rest assured they all come to win,” she said.

This year there will be three chefs who participated in previous Canadian Culinary Championships returning: Dave Bohati, Murrieta’s, Christopher Hill, Taste Restaurant and Jesse Friesen, The Merchant Kitchen

“And to add to this exciting mix, we have three women competing at the Canadian Culinary Championships, which will showcase the talent that female chefs bring to our industry,” said James Chatto, head judge and national culinary advisor, the championships.

Tickets to the 2019 championships are now on sale and attendees can choose from three event package options to include the Friday Mystery Wine Pairing competition, the Black Box competition or the Saturday grand finale featuring musical entertainment by legendary Canadian rock band Chilliwack.

The event is a fundraiser for Canadian Olympic athletes and the grand finale will feature elite athletes from amateur, para and pro-sport telling their stories as well as an auction feature culinary-theme trips.

The event usually sells out. Tickets can be purchased online at greatkitchenparty.com.

