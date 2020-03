A line of over 100 people gathered outside Kelowna’s Real Canadian Superstore on March 20, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Shoppers report long wait times as the store lets only 500 people in at a time. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) Security stood at the doors letting people in as other patrons left the store. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna’s Real Canadian Superstore is limiting the amount shoppers it lets in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting lengthy lines and wait times to get into the store.

A customer service worker said the store is only letting in 500 at a time.

A line of over 100 people is standing outside, waiting to get in and buy groceries.

Shoppers reported long waits outside the store.

