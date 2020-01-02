Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

BC Hydro has restored power to 93 per cent of customers following Tuesday’s snowstorm but approximately 11,200 are still in the dark and crews are working quickly to restore power before the next blast of winter.

More than 160,000 customers in the Central and Southern Interior had their power knocked out during the snowstorm Dec. 31. Crews were able to restore power for around 60 per cent of affected customers within the first 24 hours, despite poor weather and treacherous road conditions — 90 per cent had power back in the first 48 hours.

Many of those 11,200 still without power are in rural and hard-to-access areas near Salmon Arm, Vernon, Nakusp and Kamloops.

Some have been without power since Dec. 30. A reported 435 Cherryville customers east of Richlands Road, for instance, had their lights go out Dec. 30 at 10:24 p.m. and crews are expected to arrive at 10:40 a.m. today.

A strong winter storm is expected to affect much of the Interior and Trans-Canada Highway as snow begins to fall today, according to a special weather alert issued by Environment Canada.

Outages are also reported in Enderby, Armstrong, Grindrod, Salmon Arm, Lavington and Lumby.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is also experiencing power outages which are affecting some services.

According to a social media post, the gondola is closed for maintenance, the mini sleds will be closed for the day and Brewers Pond Base is offline and guests are asked to purchase tickets at the Village Ticket Office.

Several trees have fallen on both the alpine and cross country trails due to the winter storm and guests are urged to use extra caution while on runs.

For a current list of outages, visit bchydro.com.

READ MORE: Lumby in the dark after snowstorm

READ MORE: WATCH: Snowstorm no problem for Lumby man and dog

READ MORE: Lights off for 26K North Okanagan homes

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii
Next story
VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Just Posted

Most expesnive property in Kelowna valued at $10.3 million

Single-family homes in Kelowna had an average assessed value $629,000, a slight drop from 2018

West Kelowna house fire possibly caused by grow-op

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

Story of the year: Kelowna’s homeless crisis

From changes in policy to public reaction, the entire city felt the impact of homelessness in 2019.

What did Kelowna residents get up to on the 1st day of the new decade?

We take a look at some of the interesting activities Kelowna residents did on January 1st

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Summerland novelist’s book inspired by art show

Mixed and Merged exhibit at Summerland Art Gallery led to C. Edgar North’s novel

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates 2020 with a snow day

More than 20 cm of snow fell Dec. 31 and early Jan. 1

Third-place finish for Vernon paddleboarder in Paris

Lina Augaitis-Dye wraps APP World Tour with bronze in France

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

Most Read