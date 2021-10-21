Police say a Salmon Arm man caught inside a supposedly vacant business was in possession of items taken in an earlier break in. (File photo)

Police say a Salmon Arm man caught inside a supposedly vacant business was in possession of items taken in an earlier break in. (File photo)

Lights on in vacant Salmon Arm business lead RCMP to arrest of suspect in two break ins

Police say suspect was found in possession of items stolen in an earlier break in

Having the lights on while inside a supposedly vacant business led to a Salmon Arm man’s arrest.

Just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 17, an employee of a business at a strip mall in the 500-block of the Trans-Canada Highway called police to report there were lights on in what was supposed to a vacant building, said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Investigating officers found a portion of a fence behind the business had been cut and a door that wasn’t secured. Once inside, the officers located and arrested a 40-year-old man.

While continuing their investigation, West said officers found property in the man’s possession believed to have been stolen several days prior during a break and enter at a business in the same complex.

West said the man was released from custody and is expected to appear in court in late December.

“This really goes to show the importance of reporting suspicious incidents to police,” said West. “The complainant in this case helped us solve two business break and enters with one call.”

