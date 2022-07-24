Lightning strikes cause 2 fires near Princeton

BC Wildfire lists the 2 fires as under 0.10 hectares

According to BC Wildfire, lightning caused to fires to spark near Princeton July 23. (BC Wildfire)

Lightning has caused to small fires in Princeton Saturday night.

BC Wildfires dashboard shows a 0.10 hectare fire at Red Creek which is six kilometres from the town of Princeton. Another lightning-caused fire started at Finnegan Creek. That one is listed at just .01 ha.

The Nohomin Creek fire northwest of Lytton continues to burn and hot, dry conditions in the coming week could cause an increase in activity.

The fire is estimated at 2,193 hectares Sunday (July 24). It continues to grow on the west flank, but remains contained to the north side of the Stein River.

