Water bombers arrive to douse spot fire off Highway 33

Lightning strikes and smoke began to billow from the trees

UPDATE: 3:34 p.m.

Water bombers have arrived put out a spot fire off of Pyman Road and Joe Rich.

Flames couldn’t be seen, but a small amount of smoke seeped from the trees since the lightning hit around noon Thursday.

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.

A Capital News reporter on scene says only a light amount of smoke is visible and helicopters have not arrived yet.

A small fire is growing just off Pyman Road in Joe Rich following reports of a lightning strike.

The smoke can be seen from Daves Road near Heartland Ranch.

BC Wildfire Fire reported the blaze about 12 p.m. at about .01 hectares in size.

Environment Canada is calling for more thunderstorms into Thursday evening.

More to come.

