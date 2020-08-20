A spot-sized wildfire was sparked by lightning north of Sugar Lake Tuesday, Aug. 18. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Lightning sparks small fire in North Okanagan

Blaze in steep terrain north of Sugar Lake

A spot sized fire is out of control north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake.

The lightning-caused fire is 21 kilometres north of the northern tip of the lake.

“It’s classified as out of control but there’s no structures that are threatened,” fire information officer Kyla Fraser said.

The classification is due to the fact that the blaze is located in steep terrain that is difficult to access.

Three firefighters are at the fire, which is 0.009 hectares and was discovered Tuesday, Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Two wildfires in the Shuswap remain out of control

READ MORE: Vernon fire department urges ‘extreme caution’ to prevent wildfires

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020
Next story
Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Just Posted

Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents from Oliver to Kelowna are offering up bedrooms for evacuees to stay in

Majority of Okanagan fires human-caused

BC Wildfire Service urging extreme caution

RDOS, City of Penticton, BC Wildfire hold press conference

A total of 100 firefighters were on scene of the Christie Mountain wildfire Aug. 20

Three small fires sparked east of Lake County

Lees Lake wildfires range from 0.01 to 1.2 hectares

Kelowna RCMP search for stolen traffic sign

Police are also looking for a stolen trailer from the Ellison area

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Man who claimed mental illness compels him to drive illegally faces new charges

In the last four years Veit has been found guilty of at least 15 motor vehicle offenses

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

Lightning sparks small fire in North Okanagan

Blaze in steep terrain north of Sugar Lake

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Two wildfires in the Shuswap remain out of control

One fire near Adams Lake and the other east of Sicamous have not been contained

Fire department urges ‘extreme caution’ to prevent Okanagan wildfires

The fire danger rating in Vernon is currently listed as ‘high’

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Most Read