The map shows three out of control fires (in red) in the Shuswap area and one classified as being held. (BCWS)

The map shows three out of control fires (in red) in the Shuswap area and one classified as being held. (BCWS)

Lightning sparks several new fires in the Shuswap

Two fires burning out of control east of Salmon Arm

Lightning has sparked a cluster of new wildfires in the Shuswap.

As of Aug. 22, two spot-sized (.009 hectares) wildfires were burning east of Salmon Arm, the Upper East Canoe Creek fire and, to the southeast, another in the Larch Hills that had not yet been named.

Another spot-sized fire, also unnamed, was discovered Tuesday morning across Shuswap Lake west of Steamboat Island.

Lightning was also responsible for fires north of Cinnemousun Narrows Provincial Park, the spot-sized Mount Grice Hutcheson fire, as well as the 1-hectare Ross Creek wildfire located west of Anglemont and east of the evacuation order area in the North Shuswap.

All of these fires were classified as out of control.

Further north, the 0.1-hectare Federated Co-Op Forest Service Road fire, also discovered this morning (Aug. 22) was already classified as being held by BCWS.

Read more: New wildfire ignites in North Shuswap east of evacuation order area

Read more: Wildfire 7 kilometres outside Armstrong 1 hectare in size

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UK approval last hurdle for mammoth Microsoft Activision takeover
Next story
B.C. fire chief granted citizenship from front lines of Kelowna fire

Just Posted

(The Broken Rail Ranch/Instagram)
West Kelowna ranch heart ‘broken’ after losing property, beloved pig to fire

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn north of West Kelowna. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
West Kelowna schools in wildfire protocol mode

(Rhonda Laturnus /Rescue Ranch)
Tough mutts have extra time to train before Kelowna dog-obstacle course

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones