UPDATE: Lightning sparks grass fire in Glenmore

Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a small blaze

UPDATE: 7:34 p.m.

Seven firefighters have taken a bush truck about 500 metres up Union Road to extinguish a small blaze.

Crews are reporting the grass fire should be out shortly, thanks to a quick response and rain in the Kelowna area.

A grass fire has sparked a small blaze near Union Road and Begbie Road.

Fire crews are on scene about 500 metres behind Union Road.

The grass fire was sparked by lightning about 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for lightning and thunderstorms into the evening and overnight.

Kelowna Fire Dept. responding to a fire about 500m behind Union Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/AQVi4Kkqd5 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 4, 2019

