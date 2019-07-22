Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

It is believed the fires started by a lightning storm

BC Wildfire is responding to multiple fires east of Osoyoos.

It is believed the fires were started by a lightning storm that moved through the area.

BC Wildfire Service said at 6 p.m. that personnel and airtankers are responding to fires in conjunction with the local fire department. The fires are located on the north side of Anarchist Mountain, Bighorn Point and at Long Joe Creek.

READ MORE: Mix of sun and cloud for Okanagan-Similkameen-Shuswap

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Send your photos and video to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.