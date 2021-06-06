Smoke can be seen where lightning hit this tree in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)

Smoke can be seen where lightning hit this tree in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)

Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

An Oliver resident is thanking the fire department for their quick response when lightning struck a tree near her home on Saturday.

“Wanted to give a huge shout out to the Oliver Fire Department,” said Shannon Demelo on the Oliver Facebook group. Lightning struck a tree, catching it on fire around 2 p.m.

“Some of you may have heard the boom from town,” Demelo said.

The Oliver resident said firefighters were there ‘so fast’ to put out the lightning-caused fire. The tree is now very blackened by the lightning strike.

The fire department has blocked off the river dyke road from town to Buchanan Drive until the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen can come to fall the tree on Monday, she said.

On Thursday, June 3, Oliver firefighters were busy fighting a wildfire that was threatening homes on Road 13.

According to Oliver fire department deputy fire chief Rob Graham, multiple units responded and were quickly able to surround the fire with a wet guard.

It’s believed someone was using a weed wacker that hit a rock that sparked the fire.

READ ALSO: Two fires deemed arson in Oliver

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada
Next story
Trudeau’s comments ‘unfair’ about Church and residential schools: Toronto archbishop

Just Posted

The popular Cycling Without Age program for seniors and shut-ins in Greater Vernon will likely be parked for a second straight year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Greater Vernon cycling program stuck in garage due to pandemic

Cycling Without Age gives seniors and shut-ins free rides in specially designed bikes; program unlikely to run in 2021

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team will soon resume practices on and off the water, and the team is looking for new members. (File photo)
Vernon dragon boat team seeks new members

Buoyant Buddies, made up of breast cancer survivors, set to resume on-water practices on Swan Lake

The Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #18686)
Vernon history in pictures

Popular attraction in Vernon’s gem of a park

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Historic O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Most Read