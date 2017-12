The Peachland light up was a success

Fireworks filled the sky at the annual Peachland Christmas Light Up last night.

Today, Kelowna and Lake Country will host city Christmas events.

West Kelowna celebrated its light up and 10-year anniversary yesterday.

On Dec. 10, Rutland will have its annual light up. Next week, the Christmas tree will be displayed at Roxby Square.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.