Lifting of COVID-19 restrictions welcomed by Vernon chamber

The B.C. government’s adjustments to COVID-19 health orders will be a boon for businesses and non-profits, says the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday the province announced it will lift most restrictions as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Restrictions around indoor gatherings, fitness centres, dance clubs, tournaments and adult sports activities will be lifted, and capacity limits will return to normal.

There will no longer be limits on table sizes at restaurants, pubs and nightclubs, and mingling between tables will be allowed. Normal liquor service hours will also resume.

“This is extremely positive news as it allows business owners and non-profits to ramp up operations and to continue to be the backbone of our economy and community,” said chamber president Robin Cardew.

Health officials said the easing of restrictions was possible due to B.C.’s high vaccination rate. More than 90 per cent of people ages five and up have received their first dose and more than 85 per cent have received their second dose.

As B.C. transitions to a more relaxed approach to the pandemic, Cardew says ongoing support for businesses is needed.

“With most restrictions lifted, hiring staff, increasing hours and purchasing inventory could place a strain on businesses that have experienced disrupted revenue streams for two years. As a result, the government needs to ensure stability through ongoing financial assistance to businesses,” said Cardew.

B.C.’s vaccine card program and indoor masking will remain in place for organized gatherings, restaurants, fitness centres, nightclubs and adult sports.

“We understand that there is a level of frustration around masks and vaccine passports but residents need to be respectful of business owners and their staff. They are our friends and neighbours. We have come so far, let us keep being attentive to our own safety while respecting others and keep being positive while continuing to do the right thing,” said Cardew.

