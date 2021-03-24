Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speak virtually during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speak virtually during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals to unveil federal budget on April 19, Freeland says

It’s expected to outline Liberals’ plan to spend between $70 billion and $100 billion over the coming years

The federal government will release a highly anticipated budget in about four weeks, giving Canadians a detailed accounting of pandemic spending and how the Liberals plan to spend billions more on the road out of COVID-19.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Tuesday the federal Liberals will table a budget on April 19.

It will be the first federal budget in more than two years, after the government opted not to introduce one in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Canada.

It will also be Freeland’s first budget as finance minister; she took on the portfolio last summer following Bill Morneau’s resignation.

Freeland said the government went into the pandemic with strong finances, which allowed it to provide unprecedented support to Canadians.

“We will continue to do whatever it takes to support Canadians and Canadian businesses,” Freeland told the House of Commons Tuesday.

“And we have a plan for jobs and robust growth.”

The budget is expected to provide a full accounting of all government spending through the pandemic, which has sent the deficit for the fiscal year to almost $400 billion.

It is also expected to outline the Liberals’ plan to spend between $70 billion and $100 billion over the coming years in fiscal stimulus to help the economy recover.

Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada, said in a statement that the government needs to provide economic hope to Canadians with an end in sight to the pandemic.

“To build confidence, the federal government must present a comprehensive and credible plan that spurs investment, private-sector job creation, and long-term economic growth,” he said.

The government will need to get the support of at least one major opposition party to pass its budget. Failure would mean the government falls and would almost certainly provoke a federal election.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, in a statement, said the government has left far too many Canadians behind during the pandemic.

He contrasted Liberal policies with those his own party would unveil, saying he would focus on “growth in every sector of the economy and in every part of the country.”

The government has previously said this year’s budget will include measures to create a national child-care system, invest in skills training and help green the economy.

Additional measures pitched by departments have faced a simple question: how much economic growth can this buy?

The budget is likely to include spending on traditional areas like infrastructure, including for public-sector projects that could act as a catalyst for private projects, said Deloitte Canada chief economist Craig Alexander.

But he also noted that spending on social programs could also provide an economic boost in the short and long term, pointing specifically to child care.

By Alexander’s estimates, governments receive between $1.50 and $6 for every dollar invested in child care, suggesting it can help break down economic barriers by raising labour-force participation rates for parents, and mothers in particular.

“I don’t think the economy needs the government to just go and spend money on things that would just accelerate economic growth in 2021,” Alexander said in an interview.

“What we need is strategic investments that will provide a boost to the economy over the medium to long term.”

The budget will be the first one since March 2019 after the government opted not to introduce one in 2020, pointing to the uncertainty the pandemic had caused to the domestic and global economic outlook.

Freeland asked the Finance Department in the fall to detail the difference between a budget and a fall economic statement.

A footnote in the responding briefing note, a copy of which The Canadian Press obtained under the Access to Information Act, said “while a budget is typically presented every year, the government is under no obligation to do so.”

Freeland delivered an economic statement in late November, which pegged the deficit at $381.6 billion this year, but closing in on $400 billion if widespread lockdowns caused demand for aid to increase again. The federal debt was likely to top $1.2 trillion.

The Liberals argue the debt is manageable because economic growth should outpace interest rates, meaning more money coming in than the federal treasury will have to pay out over time.

A report Tuesday from the C.D. Howe Institute said the fiscal sustainability the Liberals outline is possible, but far from guaranteed.

If repayments are bigger than economic growth, that could mean spending cuts, tax increases or a combination of the two may be needed to keep deficits from spiralling.

The think-tank’s paper argued for the government to cut business subsidies that don’t address a clear market failure. If tax increases are necessary, the think tank said taxes on business investment should be avoided because they drive capital overseas and could push down wages here.

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

federal budgetLiberals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID vaccine shipments to Canada won’t be affected by possible E.U. restrictions: Ng
Next story
Hardest hit businesses call for extension of federal wage, rent subsidies

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have joined colleagues in Midway in investigating a man allegedly impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops along highways. (File photo)
Cop impersonator conducts traffic stop in Lumby

Suspect driving a white SUV or pickup with red and blue lights which can be activated

Armstrong Elementary School will soon receive a $100,000 legacy in its 100th year from former teacher Helen Sidney, who taught Grade 1 at the brick school for more than four decades. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star )
Armstrong school gets $100K boost from beloved teacher

Helen Sidney donating money in school’s 100th year; taught Grade 1 at brick school for more than 40 years

City Coun. Dalvir Nahal knows there's a lot of reason for developers to want to invest in Vernon, but says the procedures need to be more streamlined and a clear vision of Vernon from mayor and council must align with the 2022 Official Community Plan. (File)
Council input on future growth gains nod in Vernon

Motion calling for more input from mayor and council in OCP talks; streamlined development procedures, approved

A fund has been established through Community Foundation North Okanagan in memory of longtime Vernon lawyer Paul Nixon, who died in November 2020. The Paul Nixon Legacy Fund was created to provide grants that support the community and organizations that were close to Nixon’s heart. (Photo submitted)
Fund formed in memory of Vernon lawyer

Paul Nixon Legacy Fund will help organizations closer to late lawyer’s heart

Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror
Rental suite fee evicted in Vernon

Move made in hopes of building housing market, increasing vacancy

Michael Dunahee was four-years-old when he disappeared from the Blanshard School Playground. (Sketch courtesy of VicPD)
VIDEO: Age-enhanced sketch marks 30th anniversary of B.C. boy’s disappearance

After disappearing at age four, Victoria’s Michael Dunahee has been missing since 1991

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
GERDING: Climate change losing proposition for Conservatives

Barry Gerding is the senior regional editor for Black Press in the Okanagan

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. In 2014, Parliament and the Canadian War Memorial were the sites of a terrorist attack. (Canadian Press - Sean Kilpatrick)
Shouting it out loud: You can’t wish away addiction and mental illness

Who is John Vassilaki to say what is ‘normal’?

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Jorge Obregon carries a cross during the Way of the Cross procession at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
In-person religious gatherings can take place outdoors as B.C. COVID restriction relaxed

Service organizers will need to have a safety plan in place and ensure attendees follow the rules

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)
VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

Paved path to the accessible dock at Agur Lake Camp. Photo submitted/ Debbie Schneider.
Garden shed fundraiser to benefit Agur Lake Camp

Camp west of Summerland is only barrier-free camp in province

A trend of trees and lights still up from the holidays has some Black Press Media readers talking, and sending photos. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Warm glow of Christmas still shining in some B.C. homes

Christmas trees still up, lights stay lit, perhaps as an extended comfort during the pandemic

Most Read