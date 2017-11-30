Liberal leadership hopefuls in Kelowna

The six B.C. Liberal leadership hopefuls debated for a third time in Nanaimo Nov. 19.—Image: Nanaimo Bulletin

The six contenders in the B.C. Liberal leadership race will face-off for the fourth time on Saturday in Kelowna.

The debate, at the Coast Capri Hotel, will be open to the public and will be free to attend.

Party members and the pubic have been invited to submit questions in advance of the debate.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the debate, featuring former Liberal cabinet ministers Mike de Jong, Andrew Wilkinson, and Todd Stone, as well as former Surrey mayor and former federal Conservative MP Dianne Watts, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan and Liberal MLA Micheal Lee, will start at 10:30 a.m.

The debate will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

