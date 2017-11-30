The six B.C. Liberal leadership hopefuls debated for a third time in Nanaimo Nov. 19.—Image: Nanaimo Bulletin

Liberal leadership hopefuls in Kelowna

Fourth debate goes at Coast Capri Hotel Saturday

The six contenders in the B.C. Liberal leadership race will face-off for the fourth time on Saturday in Kelowna.

The debate, at the Coast Capri Hotel, will be open to the public and will be free to attend.

Party members and the pubic have been invited to submit questions in advance of the debate.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the debate, featuring former Liberal cabinet ministers Mike de Jong, Andrew Wilkinson, and Todd Stone, as well as former Surrey mayor and former federal Conservative MP Dianne Watts, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan and Liberal MLA Micheal Lee, will start at 10:30 a.m.

The debate will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World AIDS Day proclaimed in Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in hotel death

Just Posted

West Kelowna moves to courts to shut down dispensaries

West Kelowna is the latest B.C. city to petition the court to stop medical cannabis dispensaries

Liberal leadership hopefuls in Kelowna

Fourth debate goes at Coast Capri Hotel Saturday

World AIDS Day proclaimed in Kelowna

AIDS Day and Aboriginal AIDS Awareness Week to be marked with event at Kelowna Art Gallery Saturday

Kelowna penguin display raises funds for nonprofit

Ken Berry’s Christmas display will be shown tonight at 875 Theodora Rd.

Okanagan residents board flights home from Bali

Flights are moving out of Bali and stranded Canadians are onboard

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Volunteer numbers top 300 for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The City of Penticton will host the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. seniors to get new driving assessment

Road test replacing DriveABLE computer starting in March

Kelowna residents commended for bravery

“(They) plunged into the waters of Okanagan Lake to rescue the man…”

Macauley back to lead Sun in 2018

Ben Macauley is returning for his third season as head coach of the junior football team

Vancouver is a lonely place for young people: report

Participation in community events has dropped over the past five years

Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

The Vancouver Pride Society has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons at the annual parade

Public urged to Cram the Cruiser

Lake Country RCMP’s annual event raises food and cash for the local food bank

Most Read