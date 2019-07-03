The full-day leadership conference is set to take place on Sept. 27. (Now Media/Csek Creative)

Level Up 2019 leadership conference bringing major speakers to Kelowna

Leadership conference bringing in speakers “usually only seen in major U.S. and Canadian cities”

A full day leadership conference is coming to Kelowna, featuring some high-profile speakers.

Csek Creative and NowMedia are hosting the Level Up 2019 Executive Leadership Conference on Sept. 27, which is bringing eight speakers to talk to local businesses and entrepreneurs.

READ MORE: Minister of Seniors makes Kelowna stop

READ MORE: 40 years of tacos: Kelowna restaurant's resolve is harder than its burritos

Among the speakers at the event are two former prime ministers, a best-selling author, and a former NBA player.

“We love our city. We are always trying to find new ways to support the businesses that invest their time and energy to build not only jobs but the community itself. Leadership is the key ingredient that you need in today’s world if you want to make it to the top of the mountain,” said Nikki Csek, CEO of Csek Creative and current president of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

More information about the conference, including tickets and the full speaker list are available at the conference’s website.

