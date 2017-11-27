Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson battles with opposition in question period, B.C. legislature, November 2017. (Hansard TV)

Letter: Politicans act worse than school kids

Kelowna letter writer says politicians should be embarrassed by the way they act

To the editor:

A reader wrote in regarding the conduct of our learned politicians during question period on Nov. 2. There was a group of school children present to watch our government in action. The actions of our MLA’s are a cut below what you would see on a school playground.

Why do they resort to such behavior when they are supposed to be leading our province/country? I learned parliamentary procedure in school and it was nothing like that. This should be recorded, without them knowing it, and aired on TV so they could see themselves in action. They should truly be ashamed of themselves.

Grow up ladies and gentlemen and act like the leaders you are supposed to be.

Bob Harris, Kelowna

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Syrian mother gets behind the wheel
Next story
Updated: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

Just Posted

UBC campuses launch $100-million fundraiser

Blue & Gold Campaign raising money to support students across both UBC campuses over three years.

Kelowna council to take on car culture

“Municipalities have the ability to influence and lead GHG reductions …”

Spruce Grove man identified as pilot of missing plane

Dominic Neron was flying with his girlfriend from Penticton to Edmonton

Regional officials meet to talk about Okanagan Rail Trail

Future of the trail was discussed Friday by Kelowna, Lake Country, OIB, Vernon, Coldstream officials

Updated: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

Two people who took off from Penticton yesterday headed for Edmonton failed to arrive.

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Syrian mother gets behind the wheel

Ability to drive gives Salmon Arm newcomer and her husband more freedom

B.C. government calls for better gun control

Stolen, legally sold and imitation weapons used by criminals

Nine dead in London, Ont., area in streptococcus outbreak: health unit

Outbreak was declared more than 18 months ago, with more than 132 cases of infection reported

Torstar, Postmedia newspaper closures aim to cut competition: analysts

Postmedia to shut 21 community newspaper properties, while Metroland Media to close three dailies

Erupting volcano traps Canadians in Bali

Canadians stuck in Bali as Mount Agung erupts, cancelling flights

North Okanagan lighting up for Christmas

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Community celebrations ring in holiday season

Letter: Politicans act worse than school kids

Kelowna letter writer says politicians should be embarrassed by the way they act

Spruce Grove man identifed as pilot of missing plane

Dominic Neron was flying with his girlfriend from Penticton to Edmonton

Most Read