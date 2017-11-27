Letter: Politicans act worse than school kids

Kelowna letter writer says politicians should be embarrassed by the way they act

To the editor:

A reader wrote in regarding the conduct of our learned politicians during question period on Nov. 2. There was a group of school children present to watch our government in action. The actions of our MLA’s are a cut below what you would see on a school playground.

Why do they resort to such behavior when they are supposed to be leading our province/country? I learned parliamentary procedure in school and it was nothing like that. This should be recorded, without them knowing it, and aired on TV so they could see themselves in action. They should truly be ashamed of themselves.

Grow up ladies and gentlemen and act like the leaders you are supposed to be.

Bob Harris, Kelowna

