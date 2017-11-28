Letter: More to gain with proportional representation

B.C. letter-writer says past minority governments have accomplished a lot

To the editor:

Recently, with the online release of the government survey on electoral reform in B.C., there seems to be more discussion about proportional representation (PR). Sorting through the available information must be done with caution.

So far I am given to wonder, if PR is so bad, why do almost 90 countries use some form of that system and have not decided to return to their former system.

There have been suggestions that PR will lead to minority governments, where no serious policy can be passed. I was reminded of a time in the 1960s when the Pearson Liberals had a minority and had to collaborate with the NDP of Tommy Douglas. That collaboration led to our Canada Pension Plan, a new Canadian flag, a Canada Student Loan program and Medicare. It seems that collaboration did not lead to dysfunction.

Clearly, it would seem we have so much to gain when more people have a meaningful role in the governance of our province or country and when collaboration rather than confrontation can become the accepted model of behavior within that system.

Ron Robinson, Nelson

