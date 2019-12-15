Legendary primatologist coming to Okanagan

Dame Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, will present in Vernon Tuesday, March 24

Dame Jane Goodall, the world’s leading authority on chimpanzees and founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, will present in Vernon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. (Mark Schierbecker photo)

The world’s leading authority on chimpanzees will present in Vernon.

An Evening with Dr. Jane Goodall will take place Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 16.

Dame Goodall, 85, is an English primatologist and anthropologist and considered to be the world’s foremost expert on chimps. She was fascinated as a child by animals and Africa discovered in the stories of Tarzan and Dr Doolittle.

Goodall was invited to what is now Tanzania in 1960, and her field research at what was then called Gombe Stream Chimpanzee Reserve – most notably that chimps make and use tools – revolutionized the world of primatology, and redefined the relationship between humans and animals.

She founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 to advance her vision and work around the world, and the Institute continues the work at the Gombe Stream Research Centre. It has become a global leader in the effort to protect chimpanzees and their habitats.

Goodall also founded the Roots & Shoots program in 1991, a global environmental and humanitarian youth program, with a group of Tanzanian students. This program connects more than150,000 young people in nearly 100 countries, equipping them to make the world a better place for people animals and the environment.

She is the recipient of the Medal of Tanzania, the National Geographic Society’s Hubbard Medal, Japan’s prestigious Kyoto Prize, and the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science. In 2002, Goodall was made a United Naitons Messenger of Peace, and became a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 2004.

