Residents of The Madison are considering a lawsuit against a proposed entertainment venue next door to their building. (Google Street View)

Residents of The Madison are considering a lawsuit against a proposed entertainment venue next door to their building. (Google Street View)

Legal fund donations to fight downtown Kelowna entertainment venue top $10K

The Revelry is planned for 1383 Ellis Street, next door to The Madison condos

A GoFundMe raising money aimed at stopping an entertainment venue proposed for downtown Kelowna has reached$10,550 as of Dec. 6.

The Revelry is planned for 1383 Ellis Street and has received a development permit and liquor licence support from city council.

READ MORE: Food and music hub planned for downtown Kelowna updates plans

However, several residents of The Madison condos next door to the property, are opposed to the development and launched the GoFundMe to raise money for a legal fund.

The Revelry is being touted as a food and music hub by applicant Lee Simon, but many Madison residents believe it will be more of a nightclub.

“This will be extremely disruptive to the residents of this neighbourhood,” reads the GoFundMe page, which has been up since Sept. 23.

The Revelry originally came to the city more than two years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, labour shortages, and inflation forced the applicant to adjust plans.

Developers are proposing a restaurant, music hall, and urban ballroom for the building.

READ MORE: Design dollars dumped from preliminary budget for Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre replacement

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentCity CouncilCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Most unused COVID-19 vaccines will expire at the end of the year: auditor general
Next story
30-year-old man missing from Vernon

Just Posted

Jody Woodworth, who has previously been recognized with the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers, is one of 15 BC residents to receive the Medal of Good Citizenship this year. Photo contributed
Tulameen fire chief receives prestigious medal from province

Power is out for over 3,000 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna the morning of Dec. 6, 2022. (BC Hydro/Screenshot)
A chilly morning power outage in West Kelowna

Residents of The Madison are considering a lawsuit against a proposed entertainment venue next door to their building. (Google Street View)
Legal fund donations to fight downtown Kelowna entertainment venue top $10K

A known offender and a woman passenger were arrested by police after stealing a car that was left as bait by the Kelowna RCMP. (File photo)
Bait vehicle nabs known offender in Kelowna