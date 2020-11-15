Penticton City Staff will recommend to council in their Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting that the city extend a pilot project to allow open consumption of alcohol on some beaches through summer 2021. (BC Ale Trail photo)

Penticton City Staff will recommend to council in their Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting that the city extend a pilot project to allow open consumption of alcohol on some beaches through summer 2021. (BC Ale Trail photo)

Legal beach drinks could return to Penticton next summer

Penticton was one of three B.C. communities to allow open alcohol in some public spaces this summer

Following a trial run last summer, the City of Penticton may allow drinking on the beach again in summer 2021.

After receiving feedback on the pilot project, the city is seeking more information on allowing drinking on the beach and may add another pilot project for summer 2021.

READ MORE: Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

A one-month pilot program allowed the consumption of liquor in select parks and beaches along Okanagan Lake through parts of May and June last year. In June, city council passed a bylaw extending the pilot through the rest of the summer and later expanded the initiative to include parts of the Skaha Lake waterfront. The program in both locations wrapped up on Oct. 15.

City staff will be presenting feedback from various parties such as the RCMP and bylaw on the pilot project in Tuesday’s (Nov. 17) council meeting.

Staff is also expected to recommend that council plan for a similar pilot program next summer.

Feedback from the parks department suggests that there is a need for additional recycling and garbage facilities. Garbage and recycling demands “far exceeded” the existing infrastructure and capacity while drinks were allowed on the beach, according to the city’s parks department.

Better signage and description of approved areas as well as enforcement is recommended by all reports.

The RCMP set up a specific code this summer for files associated with liquor consumption on the beach in the pilot area. Thirty-five files were found to be related to liquor consumption in public. Of those files, the most common offence was causing a disturbance, which occurred 11 times.

Overall, the RCMP found “it does not appear that allowing liquor consumption within the specified areas added any significant strain to police resources.”

Meanwhile, bylaw staff found garbage and recycling capacity to be very lacking during the pilot project. Bylaw also said they witnessed many people “not observing the 8 p.m. deadline and acts of public urination.”

Bylaw recommends that more public education and signage is needed if the program is to continue but added it is hard to determine whether the issues observed were directly related to the pilot project or the “greater use of beaches due to COVID.”

“It is evident that more resources are required to maintain the cleanliness and safety of the bylaw areas should the initiative continue,” bylaw concluded in its report.

The Downtown Penticton Association, Chamber of Commerce and Travel Penticton all had few concerns with the pilot project. But they did note that it was hard to gauge the true impact of the project this year due to COVID-19 and suggested another pilot season should be tried before making any permanent decisions.

City staff consider the pilot project successful and are recommending that council give staff direction to create a similar bylaw and program for 2021. Council will consider the matter during the Tuesday (Nov. 17) council meeting.

Should the initiative be continued into 2021, an additional investment of $88,500 would be required to fund garbage and recycling capacity as well as more frequent clean-ups, according to city staff. The pilot project was completed with “little impact” on the city’s finances in 2020.

READ MORE: Poll: Should Penticton allow drinks on the beach?


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s just disgusting’: Broncos parents angry over lack of action on bus seatbelts
Next story
Vernon activists to hold flag rally

Just Posted

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

KLO Middle and Kelowna Secondary schools have each recorded another case of the virus

Earth Strike Vernon will lead Fly Your Flag Day for Vernon School District students in relation to the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan on Monday, Nov. 23. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon activists to hold flag rally

Earth Strike Vernon invites Vernon School District students to Fly Your Flag Day Monday, Nov. 23

Artist’s rendering of H.S. Grenda Middle School currently under construction in Lake Country, slated to open next September for the 2021-22 school year. (Contributed)
Parents push for French Immersion program at new Lake Country middle school

SD 23 now in its second round of surveys centred on French Immersion at H.S. Grenda Middle School

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby has been closed to traffic other than small emergency vehicles and pedestrians by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure because of serious structural issues. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Repairs to closed bridge east of Enderby to begin Monday

Baxter Bridge is expected to be closed to vehicles for 3-6 weeks due to a structural failure

(Drive BC)
Update: Incident cleared on Coquihalla Highway, delays expected

Reportedly jack-knifed semi truck resulted in backed up traffic

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Penticton City Staff will recommend to council in their Tuesday, Nov. 17 meeting that the city extend a pilot project to allow open consumption of alcohol on some beaches through summer 2021. (BC Ale Trail photo)
Legal beach drinks could return to Penticton next summer

Penticton was one of three B.C. communities to allow open alcohol in some public spaces this summer

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

North Okanagan Knights goalie Jacob Dubinsky made 28 saves in his KIJHL debut, but it wasn’t enough as Dubinsky and the North Okanagan Knights fell 7-5 to the Heat in Chase in North Okanagan’s regular-season opener Saturday, Nov. 14. (Twitter photo)
Chase Heat rally past North Okanagan Knights

Hometown Heat score three times in final 14 minutes for 7-5 KIJHL win

A snowfall warning for the Coquihalla forecasts 30–40 centimetres of snow throughout Sunday. (File photo)
Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

30–40 centimetres of snow expected through Sunday evening

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton Vees forward Jacob Quillan celebrates his Okanagan Cup-winning overtime goal with teammate Connor Bouchard as the Vees edged the Vernon Vipers 3-2 in the B.C. Hockey League exhibition tournament finale Saturday, Nov. 14, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Cherie Morgan Photography)
Penticton Vees capture Okanagan Cup overtime thriller

Jacob Quillan scores 74 seconds into OT as Vees edge Vernon Vipers 3-2 in BCHL tourney final

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read