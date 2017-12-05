Marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn., in a June 17, 2015 file photo. File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Recreational B.C. pot to be sold like alcohol

Minimum age set at 19 and public and private retailers will sell it in stores.

Anyone 19 and up will be able to buy recreational marijuana in B.C. as soon as it’s legalized by Ottawa next July.

The province announced on Tuesday that it would be setting the legal minimum age at 19, in line with alcohol and tobacco.

Just like alcohol, wholesale distribution of recreational pot will be handled by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch and it will be sold by both public and private retailers.

“Looking at the responses received, it’s clear that British Columbians support the priorities of protecting young people, health and safety, keeping the criminal element out of cannabis and keeping roads safe, which will guide the province in developing B.C.’s regulatory framework for non-medical cannabis,” said Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

The province kicked off several weeks of public consultation in late September.

At the time, amid concerns that B.C. wouldn’t be ready for the July deadline, Farnworth assured reporters that “we are doing everything we can to make sure we meet the July timeline.”

The federal bill to legalize and regulate marijuana, introduced in early 2017, received final approval in the House of Commons last week.

It now moves to the Senate, where it is likely to face heavy opposition from Conservatives who have pressed the Liberals to move back the July 2018 deadline.

Further details on the rules for recreational pot in B.C. won’t be released until early 2018.

Farnworth is expected to provide more details on the just-announced regulations later on Tuesday.

More to come

Previous story
Kelowna to get 103 more childcare spaces

Just Posted

Kelowna to get 103 more childcare spaces

Four groups to share $928,000 in provincial funds

BC Coroner: Scare tactics less effective in overdose crisis

Chief coroner jumps into the debate on how to deal with overdose crisis

Woman rescued near Cherryville

High-angle rope rescue needed to pull woman who was waiting more than 10 hours in the cold

Police overwhelmed by Cram the Cruiser support

Lake Country and Kelowna raise over 880 pounds of donated items and $7,796.76 in cash and cheques

UPDATE: Man charged after hitting Lake Country fire engine

It could have been much worse, according to the Lake Country Fire Department

Rockets deliver teddy bears to KGH

Kelowna’s WHL team loads up the hospital with teddy bears from its annual teddy bear toss

Countdown is on for Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Tickets for all games available from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the SOEC

Recreational B.C. pot to be sold like alcohol

Minimum age set at 19 and public and private retailers will sell it in stores.

Kamloops RCMP find loaded shotgun inside vehicle

Three men are behind bars after a vehicle they were in was pulled over by police

5 to start your day

A bobcat says hello, Canadian veterans lose pension appeal and more

Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020

Seattle is moving ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

Aphria to supply product for online sales

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Most Read