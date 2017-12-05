Recreational B.C. pot to be sold like alcohol

Minimum age set at 19 and public and private retailers will sell it in stores.

Anyone 19 and up will be able to buy recreational marijuana in B.C. as soon as it’s legalized by Ottawa next July.

The province announced on Tuesday that it would be setting the legal minimum age at 19, in line with alcohol and tobacco.

Just like alcohol, wholesale distribution of recreational pot will be handled by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch and it will be sold by both public and private retailers.

“Looking at the responses received, it’s clear that British Columbians support the priorities of protecting young people, health and safety, keeping the criminal element out of cannabis and keeping roads safe, which will guide the province in developing B.C.’s regulatory framework for non-medical cannabis,” said Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

The province kicked off several weeks of public consultation in late September.

At the time, amid concerns that B.C. wouldn’t be ready for the July deadline, Farnworth assured reporters that “we are doing everything we can to make sure we meet the July timeline.”

The federal bill to legalize and regulate marijuana, introduced in early 2017, received final approval in the House of Commons last week.

It now moves to the Senate, where it is likely to face heavy opposition from Conservatives who have pressed the Liberals to move back the July 2018 deadline.

Further details on the rules for recreational pot in B.C. won’t be released until early 2018.

Farnworth is expected to provide more details on the just-announced regulations later on Tuesday.

