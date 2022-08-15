Leckie Road at Highway 97 to close overnight for construction work until end of August

Work is being done to accommodate traffic signal works and continuing intersection improvements

Construction work will see Leckie Road closed overnight from now until the end of August.

Leckie will be closed to vehicle access on both sides of Highway 97 along with continuing lane closures on the highway, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Motorists can access businesses off Enterprise Way or Banks Rd during the closure. Work is being done to accommodate traffic signal works and continuing intersection improvements.

This includes a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie, and a smart right turn lane to increase safety for northbound right turns from Leckie to Highway 97 across a new Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) extension.

The ATC will be extended to Highway 97, completing the ATC on Leckie between Highway 97 and the Greenway. Future phases of the ATC will continue to Dilworth Drive and connect to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

During construction, there will be an increase in truck and equipment traffic. Vehicles and pedestrians are being asked to keep their distance, use caution, and follow all posted signage.

City of Kelowna